Copa America Final chaos raises security concerns ahead 2026 FIFA World Cup in Philly

Chaos ensued at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Sunday night when soccer fans who came to see the Copa America final between Colombia and Argentina rushed the gates near security checkpoints hours before kickoff. Fans were even seen wrestling with security.

Hard Rock Stadium posted on "X" that security had to close gates to the stadium after thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement at risk. The match was delayed by over 75 minutes.

With the World Cup two years away from being hosted right here in Philadelphia, many wonder what security measures will be taken to ensure the same does not happen.

"You got to support Messi he’s the GOAT," said Daryl McCallion, of Ireland.

Sunday night, McCallion was doing just that for the Copa América final.

"It was a far better tournament than the EUROS, so, I was excited to see Messi get the win," said McCallion.

Before Lionel Messi and Argentina got the win, the game started off with a major delay, as fans rushed the gates causing chaos.

A scene McCallion witnessed unfold live on television.

"It’s sad to see because you want to go and embrace the atmosphere, you want to enjoy the game and stuff like that ruins it for families," said McCallion.

For others, we showed them the videos for the first time, leaving some speechless, but soccer commentator Alexi Lalas had much to say.

"Not a good look for the U.S. less than 2 years out of the World Cup. I have no doubt that FIFA, the U.S., Canada and Mexico will sort this out and make sure this doesn’t happen going forward," said Lalas.

Philadelphia will play host to several of these World Cup games and soccer officials in the city say they are already talking about what happened at COPA America.

"I think if there is anything that we can take away from this and I think that we should, is that there is a tremendous amount of passion for soccer and that enthusiasm is certainly a positive, but it needs to be channeled appropriately," said Meg Kane, the Host City Executive/CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

Kane says the World Cup is run by FIFA, while the Copa América is run by CONMEBOL, which means they operate much differently, including the security and gate set up.

"FIFA has a tradition of moving their perimeters further back for entry so, that will help to alleviate pressure of that build up of fans coming up to the gates," said Kane.

The City and FIFA will also be working closely with various groups with experience with large events, including Philly PD and the Eagles organization.

They will also be able to get help from the state and federal level if needed.