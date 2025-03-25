Corvette plows into home, lands atop vintage car in New Castle County

article

The Brief A Corvette ended up inside a house after a crash in New Castle County. The garage had to be stabilized by emergency crews. One person was taken to a local hospital.



A garage nearly collapsed after a nighttime collision ended with a vehicle crashing into a home in New Castle County.

What we know:

Crews responded to a crash on the 4700 block of Mermaid Boulevard last week.

They arrived to find a Corvette had crashed into the home's garage, landing on top of another vintage car inside.

Photos show debris scattered around the property with a damaged SUV in between two houses.

Officials say responders had to build two T-post shores to stabilize the garage.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any details about what led to the crash, or how much damage was caused.

One person was transported to a local trauma center for evaluation, but their condition is still unknown.