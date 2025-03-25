Corvette plows into home, lands atop vintage car in New Castle County
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - A garage nearly collapsed after a nighttime collision ended with a vehicle crashing into a home in New Castle County.
What we know:
Crews responded to a crash on the 4700 block of Mermaid Boulevard last week.
They arrived to find a Corvette had crashed into the home's garage, landing on top of another vintage car inside.
Photos show debris scattered around the property with a damaged SUV in between two houses.
Officials say responders had to build two T-post shores to stabilize the garage.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release any details about what led to the crash, or how much damage was caused.
One person was transported to a local trauma center for evaluation, but their condition is still unknown.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by New Castle County paramedics and the Claymont Fire Company.