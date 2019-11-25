Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa - Bill Cosby says he's prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn't commit.
Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004. The 82-year-old says the Pennsylvania parole board is "not going to hear me say that I have remorse."?He thinks it's therefore unlikely he'll be released early.
He made the comments in a phone interview Sunday with BlackPressUSA as he appeals his felony conviction and sex offender status.
Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.
Cosby is best known for his 1980s-era sitcom, "The Cosby Show."
