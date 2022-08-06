Could outdoor gambling satisfy smokers and casino workers?

Could outdoor gambling be a solution to an impasse between Atlantic City casino workers who want smoking banned indoors, and gambling executives who fear a smoking ban would hurt business and cost jobs?

It depends on what the definition of "outdoors" is.

With a casino smoking ban bill stalled in the state Legislature, workers, casino executives and lawmakers are considering some form of outdoor gambling areas where smoking would be permitted, but are in disagreement of what that should look like.

Workers say they would need to be truly outdoors, and not largely enclosed by walls and roofs like "outdoor" gambling areas in other states.