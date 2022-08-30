'Could've been a real tragedy': Fleeing criminal speeds past stopped school bus in Pottstown, police say

One community's first day of school was just moments away from taking a tragic turn, and now police are looking for the driver they say would have been responsible.

A school bus was picking up students for their first day of school Monday morning when a car reportedly sped past. Police say the bus was stopped with its red lights activated.

Parents reportedly witnessed the incident at the corner of South Keim Street and Chester Drive in North Coventry Township.

Police say the driver was fleeing from Warwick Day Care Center, where he is suspected of attempting to steal from a car in the parking lot.

"Luckily no one was injured but this could have been a real tragedy for a family and the entire community on the first day of school," police said.

The suspected car is reportedly a newer model 4-door blue Mazda. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



