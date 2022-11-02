Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, wife acquitted on bribery charges

article

A federal jury has acquitted Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife on bribery charges.

Johnson was accused of accepting bribes to help a struggling non-profit founded by music producer Kenny Gamble.

His lawyers say the prosecution was making up evidence that never existed.

"I want to most importantly thank all of our supporters, to my constituents for their prayers and their emails and their showing up to court, and believing in us," Johnson said outside the courtroom.

This isn't the first time this case went to trial. A jury that heard the case in April was deadlocked.

"A jury of Councilmember Johnson’s peers has spoken, and its verdict is not guilty on all counts," Council President Clarke said. "They have done their jobs and rendered justice."