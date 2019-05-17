Counseling offered for 'Game of Thrones' fans before series finale

An online local services marketplace based out of London is offering some help to fans of "Game of Thrones" who may be distraught over the show ending.

Bark.com is launching a "Game of Thrones" counseling service which will allow members of the public to connect with qualified counselors for either 30 minute or hour long sessions.

The sessions are expected to cost £20 and £40 (or about $25 and $50) respectively.

The company says that all counselors will be familiar with the show and be able to discuss plot twists and storylines to help "clients digest their interpretation and feelings of the show, which can range from anger, confusion, sadness and grief."

The counselors are available via Skype and fans can book as many sessions as they like. They will be on hand via Bark.com beginning May 20, the day after the series finale airs.

Bad news for GOT fans in the U.S though. It looks like the service is only available in England so us Americans will have to just share our feelings with non professionals like family, friends and co-workers.