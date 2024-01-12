Countywide emergency declaration issued for Burlington County in advance of storm system

article

Tuesday night's storms brought a deluge of rain and destructive winds across New Jersey and hard-hit Delran, in Burlington County, where the Rancocas Creek swelled, spilling into homes and covering roadways.

In advance of another rainmaker moving into the region, officials in Burlington County have issued a countywide emergency declaration. Further, county officials are urging residents who could possibly be affected by additional flooding Friday night, to evacuate the area voluntarily.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Delran Firehouse for residents and say they will open a second, if the need arises. The firehouse is located at 9 South Bridgeboro Street.

Forecasters are saying an additional half inch to an inch of rain could fall Friday night into Saturday morning. The ground, already so saturated from heavy rain in December, coupled with Tuesday night’s storm and rivers not able to drain excess water, leave flood-prone areas vulnerable to the least amount of rainfall.

In addition, winds are, again, expected to gust up to tropical storm force, all of which will easily lead to flooding, power outages and closed roads, due to downed trees, in the wake of highly saturated grounds or the force of wind, or both.

"We’re bracing for more rain, strong winds and potential for more severe flooding," said Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell. "Our emergency management teams and first responders are making preparations, but in the interest of everyone’s safety, we’re asking residents in our previous flood zones to voluntarily evacuate in order to avoid putting lives at risk."

Burlington County officials anticipate moderate to severe flooding along the Delaware River and its tributaries during Saturday’s high tides, which occur at 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. They also expect minor flooding along the Rancocas Creek.

All Burlington County residents are urged to create disaster kits that should include essential items such as medication, clothing and necessary, important documents.

Residents should be aware of weather forecasts and emergency alerts. Residents can sign up for real-time alerts at the Burlington County Department of Public Safety’s CivicReady Emergency Alert System, here.