Couple hospitalized after being attacked by their dog in Hunting Park, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a dog attack that left two people in the hospital early Thursday morning.

Authorities say 25th District officers responded to the area of N 5th Street and W Venango Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of a person down.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says responding officers arrived on scene and encountered a man who was being bitten by a pit bull mix.

According to police, he was bleeding from various wounds to his head, neck, body, arms and legs.

Small says the dog was biting on the man's arm as his family members used a bat to try to get the animal to release the man.

An officer discharged his weapon, shooting the dog in the side, causing it to let the man go, Small says.

Police transported the man to the hospital, where he is in critical condition from his injuries, according to officials.

The man's wife was also suffering from a dog bite wound to her leg, according to Small.

Authorities say medics transported her to Temple University Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Small says the SPCA and Philadelphia Animal Control were called in to investigate.

Police did not provide an update on the status of the dog's injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.