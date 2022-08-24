Police: Suspect shot with own gun after victim gains control during attempted robbery in Philadelphia driveway

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting where an attempted robbery victim gained control over a suspect and shot him.

According to police, the attempted robbery occurred on the 8000 block of Rodney Street in a driveway at 11:24 a.m.

Authorities say a man was unloading groceries from his car when a suspect approached him, saying, "This is a robbery," and pointed a gun at him.

After a struggle over the weapon ensued, the victim was able to gain control of the gun, which discharged one time, grazing the suspect in the abdomen, according to police.

Officials say the suspect was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say the victim sustained an injury from a bite on his hand, but he did no seek medical treatment.

According to authorities, police recovered the weapon used and the suspect is under arrest.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule captured this image which appears to show the victim's groceries and the suspect's gun used in the incident still on the front seat of the victim's car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.