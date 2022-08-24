DA: Man charged for threatening to inject women with AIDS, heroin during carjackings in Bucks County

article

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man who is accused of using a syringe to threaten people before stealing their cars.

According to authorities, Kevin O'Connell threatened to inject victims with a syringe in two carjackings.

The most recent carjacking, which left an 83-year-old woman hospitalized, was on Friday morning in Bristol Borough, according to the DA's Office.

Police responded to the 200 block of Commerce Circle around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a car theft in progress, authorities say.

Responding officers were flagged down by several people in a parking lot and witnesses told them a man stole the 83-year-old woman's 2007 Toyota Camry.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and told police she was walking to her car after an appointment at a medical clinic when O'Connell came up to her window and asked for a dollar to get a drink, per the DA's Office.

After she refused to give him any money, he opened her car door, got inside, claimed he "has AIDS," and said he was going to inject her, according to the criminal complaint.

After again refusing to give her money, O'Connell took her car keys, authorities say.

Police say the woman then began honking the car horn and O'Connell threw the keys on the ground but quickly retrieved them and drove off as the woman tried to get out of the car.

The woman suffered lacerations to her leg and arm, according to police.

Officials say O'Connell was arrested in Philadelphia less than 24 hours later in the victim's car.

Authorities were also able to link him to a carjacking on March 16, where he is accused of saying he was a heroin addict and threatening to inject a woman before stealing her 2019 Chevrolet Trax.

O'Connell has been charged with two counts of robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and related charges.