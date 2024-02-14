Couple shocked as Mayor Cherelle Parker marries them in LOVE Park on Valentine's Day
article
PHILADELPHIA - Their first date was at LOVE Park on Valentine's Day, and now the happy couple have tied the knot at the same spot five years later!
Mike Snader and Amy Brown got married in one of Philadelphia's most romantic spots on the most romantic day of the year.
The couple's big day was made even more special when they found out that Mayor Cherelle Parker would be the one officiating their wedding.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Mike Jerrick gets Philadelphia Streets Department to fix Old City pothole: 'He gets it done!'
- Valentine for Jason Kelce: Rocky statue decorated with bizarre note and diaper
- Ash Wednesday: Philadelphia church takes ashes 'to go' as Lent begins
Smiling from ear-to-ear, the bride donned a white winter coat over her beautiful dress as the groom kept it simple in a navy suit with classic shades.
They were the first couple to be married in front of the LOVE statue for Valentine's Day this year.
Congrats to the newlyweds!