COVID-19 can live on some surfaces up to 72 hours, study says

COVID-19 can live on some surfaces for up to 72 hours, especially hard, nonporous ones like metal and hard plastic, according to a recent study.

The study showed that the virus survived the longest on surfaces like plastic and stainless steel, but it can also live on cardboard for up to 24 hours.

This is the first study by scientists at a federal laboratory that tested the specific strain of the coronavirus causing the current pandemic — SARS-CoV-2.

When an infected person sneezes or coughs, the virus can contaminate surfaces. In addition to washing your hands and avoiding touching your face, health officials recommend keeping hard “high-touch” surfaces clean and disinfected.

