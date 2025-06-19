Man, 21, shot by masked suspect who exited SEPTA bus: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators in Philadelphia say a man who was waiting for a SEPTA bus Wednesday night was shot by someone who exited the bus.
The 21-year-old was shot once in the leg by the unknown shooter, who investigators say reached into a backpack and fired one time.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 5200 block of West Girard Avenue just after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 21-year-old man at his home on nearby Chancellor Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Investigators say the shooting victim was waiting for a SEPTA bus at 52nd Street and Girard Avenue when he saw the alleged shooter exit a bus.
The shooter, according to police, reached into a dark-colored backpack and fired one time at the victim, striking him in the right leg.
The suspect, described as a Black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a black Under Armour facemask, fled the scene before police arrived.
What we don't know:
Police did not report any arrests immediately after the shooting.
Investigators are still working to determine a motive.