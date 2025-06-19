Man, 21, shot by masked suspect who exited SEPTA bus: police

The Brief A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg by someone who had just exited a SEPTA bus, police said. The unknown suspect allegedly grabbed a gun from his backpack before firing at the victim, striking him in the leg. No arrests have been reported and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.



Investigators in Philadelphia say a man who was waiting for a SEPTA bus Wednesday night was shot by someone who exited the bus.

The 21-year-old was shot once in the leg by the unknown shooter, who investigators say reached into a backpack and fired one time.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 5200 block of West Girard Avenue just after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 21-year-old man at his home on nearby Chancellor Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators say the shooting victim was waiting for a SEPTA bus at 52nd Street and Girard Avenue when he saw the alleged shooter exit a bus.

The shooter, according to police, reached into a dark-colored backpack and fired one time at the victim, striking him in the right leg.

The suspect, described as a Black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a black Under Armour facemask, fled the scene before police arrived.

What we don't know:

Police did not report any arrests immediately after the shooting.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.