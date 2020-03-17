COVID-19 concerns sends shoppers to gun shops

Weapons and ammo are jumping off the shelves these days at Guns and Roses—a gun shop in Central Jersey.

Whether it’s one more gun or another box of ammo, people are interested in buying and their reasons are very clear.

“With everything that’s going on right now… I’ve seen some bad areas – and I’m just – you know – protecting my family,” one customer stated.

FOX 29’s Hank Flynn talked to the owner of Guns and Roses, Joe Hauk, about the steady flow of business even on the days when the store is usually closed. Joe says that he’s got to be open while he still can.

With the business remaining open, there is a certain distrust, not for the citizens but of the federal government.

“So the realization is that they’re probably going to ban firearm sales and me and every other person in this store knows it.” Hauk explains, “So if you pay attention to what has always happened – it’s going to happen again.”

Hank also spoke to several combat veterans in the store and many hoped that things would be okay but they’ve seen how badly things can potentially get.

Advertisement

Randy, a Hurricane Katrina survivor, came into the store looking for a bow and arrows to hunt small game. He says that the people need to stand down and recommended after his experience with Katrina that people should be looking out for each other regardless of any divisions or any other barriers and start having each other’s backs.

It's clear that these uncertain times are inspiring all different sides of humanity to show but COVID-19 is certainly not taking us to Paradise City— and that's Hank's Take.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP