Crafting for a cause after thieves destroy yarn bomb installation in South Philly

The Brief The Philadelphia Drunken Knitwits put out the call for help after vandals destroyed and stole an art installation at Singing Fountain in South Philly. The community crafting event was held to redo yarn pieces for the installation on East Passyunk Avenue. The yarn bomb installation will be done over again on April 23.



The sound of yarn crafting fills the air at the Craftship inside the Bok Building in South Philly.

Many donated their time and talent Monday night to help the Philadelphia Drunken Knitwits defeat vandals.

What we know:

The community of crafters came out this evening to help replace pieces for a yarn installation that were stolen.

Philadelphia Police said the theft happened Saturday, April 5, around 2:30 in the morning.

Surveillance video from a building on East Passyunk Avenue shows two suspects taking down the yarn bomb installation at the neighborhood landmark Singing Fountain.

What they're saying:

"I saw a vandalism that happened and I crochet too. I've never done this before, so I was like I can use my skills and make something cute," said Melissa Bazydlo who volunteered to help.

The Philadelphia drunken knit wits put out a social media blast inviting crafters to help them make new stuff for a yarn bomb installation they had at the Singing Fountain that was stolen. South Philly Yarn and Craft members also helped.

There was a call for knitted and crocheted food items.

"I did this little dumpling. Faces were optional but mine always have to have faces and then I also made this little fried egg," said Bazydlo as she showed what she made so far.

Allison Covey is the founder of the Philadelphia Drunken Knitwits which initially created the yarn bomb for a yarn crawl for businesses.

"I am so impressed at how the community has come together," she said.

They're now on a tight deadline to get the installation re-done by April 23rd ahead of Flavors on the Avenue, which is an East Passyunk food festival happening April 27.

"We have had to start from scratch and a lot of people have just been desperate to be part of it and really excited to contribute. So we're building it back," said Covey.

The laughter and smiles in the room are just as vibrant as the art being created.

"It was really important to show the community that the actions of two people aren't going to get us down," said Covey.

What's next:

Visit the Philadelphia Drunken Knitwits on Instagram if you’d like to create pieces to help, or you’d like to donate acrylic yarn before April 23.