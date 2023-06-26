Crews battle large 2-alarm blaze at furniture store in Kensington

article

Black smoke and flames erupted from a building in West Kensington Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were on the scene at North American Street and West Huntingdon Street in the Fairhill section just before noon.

SKYFOX was live as several crews worked to get the large 2-alarm fire under control.

MORE HEADLINES:

Fire officials say the property is vacant and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.