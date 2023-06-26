Shooting on I-95 ends with 50-year-old man injured at gas station in Delaware County: police
DELAWARE COUNTY - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots were fired Interstate 95 in Delaware County over the weekend
A 50-year-old man was found shot at a Sunoco gas station on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Prospect Park. He was injured, but his condition is not known at this time.
Police say he was struck after a shooting broke out on I-95 around 11 p.m. Sunday.
It appears the injured man was able to drive to a nearby gas station following the shooting.
Details of what led to the shooting, and possible suspects have yet to be released.