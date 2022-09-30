Roof of Ewing Senior and Community Center collapses as crews battle 3-alarm fire

Firefighters are on scene at the Ewing Senior and Community Center battling a three-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning.

Authorities say the fire broke out overnight on Friday when the facility was closed.

According to fire officials, the roof of the building has collapsed.

SKYFOX flew over the scene of the fire as several crews continued to battle the flames.

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

Parkway Avenue is closed from Scotch Road to Farrell Avenue as crews remain on scene fighting the flames.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.