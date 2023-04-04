Expand / Collapse search

Crews battling huge multi-alarm warehouse fire in Northampton County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:45AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Crews battle multi-alarm fire at warehouse in West Easton

A massive fire has erupted at a warehouse in Northampton County Tuesday morning, prompting a heavy response from emergency crews.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - A massive fire has erupted at a warehouse in Northampton County Tuesday morning, prompting a heavy response from emergency crews.

The blaze broke out at a warehouse on the 1500 block of Lehigh Drive in West Easton around 5 a.m. as fires spread throughout the building.

SkyFOX was live as heavy smoke and flames engulfed the warehouse. Firetrucks could be seen surrounding the building as they battled to extinguish the blaze. 

Hazmat, fire crews respond to warehouse fire in West Easton

Hazmat and fire crews are on scene at a warehouse in West Easton. FOX 29's Alex and Karen have the details.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say hazmat crews have also been called to the scene.

Several businesses occupy the warehouse, according to authorities, but it is unknown if anyone was inside at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.