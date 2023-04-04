Crews battling huge multi-alarm warehouse fire in Northampton County

A massive fire has erupted at a warehouse in Northampton County Tuesday morning, prompting a heavy response from emergency crews.

The blaze broke out at a warehouse on the 1500 block of Lehigh Drive in West Easton around 5 a.m. as fires spread throughout the building.

SkyFOX was live as heavy smoke and flames engulfed the warehouse. Firetrucks could be seen surrounding the building as they battled to extinguish the blaze.

Officials say hazmat crews have also been called to the scene.

Several businesses occupy the warehouse, according to authorities, but it is unknown if anyone was inside at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.