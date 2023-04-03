Police: 2 teens hurt in shooting that happened near Philadelphia high school

article

Police say two teens were hurt in a shooting that happened in a park across the street from a Philadelphia high school Monday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3300 block of Solly Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy both suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs.

Both victims were brought to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where they were both placed in stable condition.

In a letter to families, Father Judge High School President Brian Patrick King said neither of the victims were students at the school.

School will continue as scheduled on Tuesday, according to officials, but there will be an increased police presence out of an abundance of caution.

"We are working with the Philadelphia Police Department in its ongoing investigation and appreciate their swift response and communication with our administration," King wrote.