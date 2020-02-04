Crews on scene of hazmat situation at Montgomery County chemical plant

article

Crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

The incient began shortly after 4 a.m. at Cooper Creek Chemical Corporation on River Road in Upper Merion.

Firefighters were called to the scene, and flames were placed under control before 6:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The hazmat incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

