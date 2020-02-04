Crews on scene of hazmat situation at Montgomery County chemical plant
article
UPPER MERRION, Pa. - Crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.
The incient began shortly after 4 a.m. at Cooper Creek Chemical Corporation on River Road in Upper Merion.
Firefighters were called to the scene, and flames were placed under control before 6:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
The hazmat incident remains under investigation.
___
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP