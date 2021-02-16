Crews on scene of massive water main break in North Philadelphia

Crews are on the scene of a 48-inch water main break in North Philadelphia.

It happened near West Hunting Park and Wissahickon avenues around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the scene that showed water flooding the streets and several vehicles submerged.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday night.

No word on what caused the break at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

