Crews rescue injured Great Dane from Arizona canyon

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 29 Philadelphia
( Gila County Sheriff's Office )

PAYSON, Ariz. - Emergency responders came to the rescue Sunday after a Great Dane became injured during a hike in the Tonto National Forest.

A group of hikers were struggling to get their injured pup out of the canyon. The 90-pound dog hurt the pads on its paws, which made finishing the hike "almost impossible," according to the sheriff's office.

A sergeant with the Gila County Sheriff's Office and members of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue were able to successfully carry the dog to safety.

At one point, Sgt. Binney of the Gila County Sheriff's Office even hoisted the dog over his shoulders.

The dog is now on the road to recovery.