Crews rescue injured Great Dane from Arizona canyon

article

Emergency responders came to the rescue Sunday after a Great Dane became injured during a hike in the Tonto National Forest.

A group of hikers were struggling to get their injured pup out of the canyon. The 90-pound dog hurt the pads on its paws, which made finishing the hike "almost impossible," according to the sheriff's office.

A sergeant with the Gila County Sheriff's Office and members of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue were able to successfully carry the dog to safety.

At one point, Sgt. Binney of the Gila County Sheriff's Office even hoisted the dog over his shoulders.

Advertisement

The dog is now on the road to recovery.