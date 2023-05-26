Residents warned about air quality as 2-alarm junkyard fire burns in Southwest Philadelphia

Emergency crews are responding to a large junkyard fire sending smoke into the air in Southwest Philadelphia.

Multiple cars are reportedly on fire in the junkyard.

SKYFOX flew over the junkyard on South 61st Street, where large flames from the 2-alarm blaze and explosions could be seen.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has not released any official information on the size of the fire or the response from crews.

Residents in the area have been urged to take precautions to avoid exposure to the smoke.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to the Philadelphia Health Department, people in the area should avoid going outdoors, avoid excessive activity, close all windows and doors to minimize indoor pollution and recirculate air with fans.

The smoke from the flames may be especially troubling for children, the elderly, individuals who are pregnant and those with respiratory conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.