Video: Suspect, person of interest sought in fatal shooting on SEPTA bus, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a shooter and a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia.

The shooting took place on Wednesday night inside a bus on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue, police say.

According to investigators, a confrontation between the suspect and 15-year-old Randy Mills broke out on the bus before shots were fired. Officials say responding officers found the victim on the floor of the bus bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was rushed to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Authorities say police are also searching for a person of interest in relation to the investigation.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting on Friday in an effort to get information on the suspect and person of interest or information from potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.