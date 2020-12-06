Crews unable to locate teen who fell into Ridley Creek during possible medical emergency

article

Search and rescue crews spent several hours overnight combing the Ridley Creek for a teenager who fell in the water.

Officials say the incident happened on the Chester side of the creek near Sundrive & Hancock Streets around 6 p.m. Saturday. The victim may have suffered a medical emergency when he fell, according to authorities.

Crews from the Chester Incident Command, Tinicum Fire, Chester Fire Department and Eddystown Fire Company scanned the river north of the Chester Pike Bridge to the Delaware River.

The heavy rainfall caused strong currents in the creek which obstructed the effectiveness of water search tools. The search continued with boats, drones and on foot for over two hours, but crews were unable to locate the missing person.

The search will continue with dive units on Sunday morning, according to officials.

