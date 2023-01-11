Crews work to free person trapped in collapsed trench in Allentown

Rescue crews worked diligently to free a person trapped in a trench in Allentown.

The call came Wednesday afternoon, just after 2:30, for a trench rescue on the 1500 block of Wayne Street.

A large number of fire crews and medics were on scene of the collapsed trench in a small yard, wedged between several buildings.

First responders were working two hours into the initial call to free the person trapped in the trench.

There were no details on injuries or conditions, nor did officials release details of what prompted the collapse.