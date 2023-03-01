*Cooking time will depend on type of air fryer because heating will vary, so you may need to adjust time and temperatures accordingly.

CRISPY HONEY GARLIC SRIRACHA TOFU IN THE AIR FRYER

Ingredients:

1 (14oz) block of extra firm tofu

1 tsp soy sauce (I used low sodium soy sauce)

½ Paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ Plain breadcrumbs

Honey Garlic SRIRACHA Sauce

3-4 tbsp honey

2/3 vegetable broth

2 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp ginger (ground or grated fresh)

2 tsp Sriracha sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp corn starch

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Sesame seeds and green onion for garnish

Directions:

1. Remove tofu from package and drain off excess water.

2. Cut into 1-inch cubes and toss with soy sauce.

3. In a small dish whisk together corn starch paprika and garlic powder.

4. Add tofu to the mixture and combine.

5. Add breadcrumbs and make sure cubes are well coated.

6. Add coated tofu cubes to air fryer basket in a single layer. (I used a silicon mold for easy clean up. Can also use parchment paper, but make sure to put small holes to circulate air).

7. Air fry at 375 F for ~15-20 mins.

8. While tofu is cooking in air fryer add minced garlic to sesame oil in a pan. Sauté until garlic is light brown.

9. Add the remaining sauce ingredients (honey, broth, ginger, Sriracha sauce, corn starch and red pepper flakes).

10. Let simmer over low heat until sauce thickens.

11. Combine tofu with desired amount of sauce.

12. Add sesame seeds and green onions for garnish and serve.

ANDREA G. IRVINE, MS, RD, LDN

SPORTS DIETITIAN

DREXEL UNIVERSITY