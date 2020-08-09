Crowded park raises COVID concern for Port Richmond residents

There’s no crying in baseball, but no mask-wearing? That has Port Richmond neighbors scratching their heads and the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department calling foul play.

Organizers insist what happened Saturday in the Cohocksink Park on Cedar Street is not a baseball tournament. We did see several teams playing each other in a tournament style fashion and a tent selling tournament t-shirts for Sean Daily. A memorial sports tournament takes place in the same park every year in his honor since he was killed in the area over thirty years ago.

“I’m not going to do an interview, sorry,” one of the organizers who refused to share his side of the story said.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 they worry about what this disregard to health guidelines will do to COVID cases in the city.

“My big concern is no one is wearing a mask, no one is social distancing, so I called 911,” said Amy who walks her dog in that park every day. “We are never going to get back to work. We are never going to get our kids in school anymore. Unless everyone starts following these regulations.”

The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department issued a statement on this matter:

"This was an un-permitted activity, due to COVID-19 restrictions on the type and size of gatherings. We are working with other agencies such as the Police Department to monitor and enforce public health protocols to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We encourage residents to report large groups such as this to Philly311. In addition, as per the City's reopening with care guidance, Philadelphia residents can visit our website for more information on submitting permit applications and health guidelines."

