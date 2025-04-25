Crozer closure: Patients turned away, as staff prepare for last days

The Brief Patients at Crozer-Chester Medical Center are being denied simple as bloodwork as the healthcare system prepares to close down. It’s been a heartbreaking week for patients and employees, some who have been there for decades.



As Taylor Hospital closes and Crozer-Chester Medical Center prepares for its last week, patients are being turned away for simple procedures and employees, some of whom have worked for decades, are heartbroken the end is so near.

What we know:

Taylor Hospital of Ridley Park will close Friday says a spokesperson for Delaware County government as its larger companion hospital, Crozer, is slated to close next week.

In his 70s and struggling with diabetes and high blood pressure, this Delaware County resident arrived at the Crozer Medical Center Friday for much-needed blood work. The response was direct. They couldn’t help him. Leonard Ihejirika said, "I’ve been coming here for the past five years. All of my care has been here because it’s very close to me."

He was turned away and for the fewer than 100 patients still inside the troubled hospital, their time here grows short.

Peggy Malone leads the unionized nurses at Crozer. She said, "I think it will be the middle of next week they’ll have it pretty much shut down. I think they’ll have a few outliers, maybe billing. There are units constantly closing."

Last days:

The end is coming quickly for Crozer and its companion hospital, Taylor of Ridley Park, after news broke Monday their for-profit owner, Prospect Medical Holdings of California, would shutter them. Copters quickly appeared on the helipad ferrying burn patients away as a psych ward is expected to close today.

Dr. Monica Taylor leads the county council now searching for a new medical provider to move in and take the pressure off existing hospitals. With Crozer’s trauma unit idled, fear is rising. Tayor was asked if she was concerned that lives are in danger who are critically injured in the community. She said, "Yes. It is a concern. Understanding that when minutes mean saving a life: a heart attack, stroke, or gun show wound."

Back at Crozer, Peggy Malone, the face of the fierce opposition to Prospect, is leaving. She said, "After 37 years. I found out Tuesday and I’ll end my career today. I’m grateful this was the best place you could have ever worked."

Patient, Employee Resources:

As the closures loom, Delaware County officials have set up resources including closure timelines, patient transfer information , and medical records requests.

Emergency room and hospital closures

Taylor and Crozer Hospital emergency rooms were placed on ambulance diversion this past Wednesday. Walk up patients will be treated and released, or transferred, but will not be admitted.

Taylor Hospital has closed all operations. Taylor ER will close Saturday, April 26th at 8 a.m.

Crozer Hospital planned to closed Friday May 2, with the emergency room closing two days earlier on Wednesday April 30.

Emergency medical service personnel will be on-site to transfer patients from ERs to area hospitals after the closures.

For more information on patient transfers the county provided the following email and phone number: CrozerPAInquiries@omniagnt.com or call (888) 801-2338.

Information for Crozer Workers

County officials say Crozer employees can text ‘healthjobs’ to 888777 for updates from PA CareerLink or visit www.pacareerlinkdelco.org/crozer-former-employees for career and training events and resources.

Employees can also sign up for virtual sessions starting April 30 for more information about unemployment, health insurance and training services, or drop by the Crozer Transition Center/PA CareerLink at 160 E 7th St. in Chester starting on May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Evening and weekend hours to be announced later.

There will also be a Crozer Job and Resource Fair Tuesday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Subaru Park in Chester.

Medical Records Requests

Patients can request medical records by visiting this link . Outpatient medical record procedures are still being worked out in bankruptcy court, according to county officials.

Mental Health Support

The Crozer Crisis Center will stay open until Monday, April 28 at 8:00 a.m. Those in need can also utilize the National Suicide & Crisis Hotline and call, text or chat 988. For mental health support from Peer, contact the Peer Warmline at 855-464-9342. You can also reach the Delaware County Crisis Connections Team at 1-855-889-7827.