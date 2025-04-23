Crozer Health closure: Ambulances turned away as hospital shutdowns begin

The Brief Elected officials and leaders of healthcare organizations alike are preparing for the impact of the eventual shutdown of the Crozer Health System. The shutdown will impact Crozer of Upland and Taylor Hospital of Ridley Park. Here's what to expect next.



A Crozer Hospital ambulance was parked at Riddle Hospital in Media midday Wednesday.

Its crew dropped a patient off there.

What they're saying:

With the Crozer-Chester Medical Center living on borrowed time, until its expected closure in 30 days, scenes like this will play on repeat.

"We’ve seen patients come over as a result of the closures, so we’ve been preparing, planning- -making space available, making sure we have units ready and available, surge spaces open and available," said Shelly Buck, President of Riddle.

It’s not new to Riddle.

Buck said when Crozer’s for-profit owner, Prospect Medical, closed Delaware County and Springfield Hospitals, its emergency department saw patients jump from 90 to 155 daily with more expected.

Early Wednesday, Crozer began turning ambulances away as the shutdown took hold.

What's next:

Tarik Graham arrived at the hospital for a follow-up with his surgeon after leg surgery only to learn it would be the last.

"The surgeon told me that at this point I have to see my primary care physician. Hopefully, somebody close by and see him in a couple of weeks… Because they’re closing down," Graham said.

Inside Chester City Hall, there are repeated and urgent meetings as city leaders scramble to replace Crozer’s ambulance service made up of nearly 15 vehicles, which will go away in a month.

The mayor said they must hire a service to save lives. "Chester, being the only bankrupt city in the country, let alone the county, we can least afford to do this, this isn’t something we budgeted for, but we have to do it," said Mayor Stefan Roots.