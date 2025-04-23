Crozer Health closure: Delco businesses, local economy to face huge impact

The Brief The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce said the closure of Crozer Health will have devastating impacts on the local economy. A longtime grocer near Crozer Chester Medical Center said it’s expecting a decline when the hospital closes.



As Delaware County braces for the imminent closure of Crozer Health and its two hospitals, many are also expecting a devastating impact on the local economy.

What they're saying:

Sam & Sam Meats Supermarket in Upland is less than half a mile from Crozer Chester Medical Center. The owner said since opening at this location in 2013, hospital employees and visitors have also become their customers.

"I’m hoping I don’t lose too much but I’m expecting it," said Sam Kushto, Owner of Sam & Sam Meats and Supermarket. "You know I see people work third shift come in 7 o’clock in the morning because we open early. We see people in the afternoon they come off the second shift. It’s sad because there’s like 2600 employees there. They’ve been there for, some people 20, 30 years and it’s heart wrenching to see them lose their job. It’s disappointing it shouldn’t happen. No hospital should close especially when there’s not that many around here."

Kushto currently employes over 80 workers and is hopeful business will stay afloat.

The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce expressed their great disappointment and acknowledged the profound impact the closure of Crozer Health will have on local economies.

"The day-to-day operations of a lot of these businesses depend on the visitors to the hospital and hospital employees and those customers go away, not to mention the vendors and the contractors who have contracts with the hospital," said Trish McFarland, President of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. "Delaware county is obviously so hard hit by this with 3,000 residents and their families losing their income. Their health insurance, their livelihood it has just gone away in a matter of minutes. That really is going to have a great impact on Delaware County and our economy."

What's next:

Councilmember Tameka Gibson-Williams of the City of Chester said resources are available including a panel on Thursday night on how to navigate healthcare during these uncertain times.

"There are going to be a lot of resources available for our community and surrounding communities as well," said Councilmember Gibson-Williams. "If there’s no hospital here, that’s going to be a huge impact on any business in Delaware County because the same flow of people will not be generating."

Thursday night’s panel is hosted by the Delaware County Health Department between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will discuss topics such as Health Insurance Coverage/Benefits, Medical Transportation Options and Local Care Facilities.

The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce shared this link to access resources and join local support efforts.