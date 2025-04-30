Crozer Health: ER closes leaving potential gaps in medical coverage; 'People are going to suffer'

The Brief The emergency room at Crozer-Chester is officially closed, leaving many people jobless. Meanwhile Chester is putting its focus on a new ambulance service.



The impacts of Crozer-Chester closing are far-reaching, impacting many businesses beyond the city of Chester, as many people lose their jobs and patients face healthcare desert in southern Delaware County.

Big picture view:

The emergency department at Crozer Hospital is closed as the end nears for the Delaware County hospital closing in bankruptcy in early May leaving potential gaps in medical coverage across the region.

Signs posted on the outside of Crozer Hospital spell out the grim news. The emergency room is permanently closed, another step in the eventual shuttering of the Delaware County hospital slated for early May.

What they're saying:

Former Crozer social worker Tom Polizzi lost his job this week. He said, "This community is going to be devastated by not having this hospital, especially this emergency room. Every day, every hour, every minute that goes by without this emergency room, people are going to suffer."

On the street outside the hospital, a sign blinks a warning: Call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency room. Nearby, a truck is parked at a hospital door as a worker loads plastic-wrapped equipment into a truck to be hauled away.

As of 10 Wednesday morning, 22 patients were left inside the hospital, including a mother and baby just born. Chester’s mayor has hired an ambulance team to replace Crozer’s.

Mayor Stefan Roots told FOX 29, "This ambulance was the first thing to be put in place in order to respond to constant needs in our city. As you know, in Delaware County it’s Upper Darby 13,000 and Chester 10,000 calls."

What we know:

Starting late week, at least two ambulances from VMSC Emergency Medical Services will cover Chester with plans to call in a medical copter in trauma cases.

Meanwhile, Pa.’s Attorney General in a response to the Delaware County legislative delegation writes, "I must caution that getting any money out of the bankruptcy will be difficult."

All this, as Pa.’s Department of Labor begins outreach efforts to Crozer’s laid off workers, including a job center in Chester opening Monday.

Crystal Houser, of the Pa. Department of Labor and Industry said, "We want these folks to know they are not alone. There are resources here to support them. There is a team of professionals that has the information they need."