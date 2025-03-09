Crozer hospitals to stay open in Delaware County amid permanent restructuring: officials

The Brief Crozer Health will remain open until a long-term plan within the system is solidified. The agreement was reached in a bankruptcy settlement meeting Sunday.



A potential health-care crisis has been averted in Delaware County.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday says an 11th-hour deal has been reached to keep Crozer Health hospitals open for the 'immediate future.'

What we know:

A bankruptcy settlement meeting was held in Harrisburg Sunday with Prospect Medical Holdings, the owner of Crozer Health System.

After the meeting wrapped, Attorney General Dave Sunday and The Foundation for Delaware County announced an agreement was reached to keep Crozer Health open.

Crozer Health will remain open while permanent restructuring of the system is pursued.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital were slated to close Friday, March 14 after Crozer Health’s parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, ran out of money to keep the two hospitals operating.

If the closures had gone through as planned, nearly 3,000 jobs would have been lost, leaving only two hospitals in Delaware County to treat its population of more than a half-million people.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Sunday and his senior staff attended the meeting, along with board members and the president of the Foundation for Delaware County.

"I am pleased that the parties focused on how to move forward on behalf of Pennsylvanians, instead of how we got here, and worked to an agreement after more than six hours of negotiations," Attorney General Sunday said. "I thank all parties for their good faith negotiations and sacrifices made to make this happen. This work was done on behalf of the thousands of people and families who depend on Crozer Health System for essential services — and the many hardworking professionals who provide that care…My office will remain engaged in this process as we work to find a long-term solution."

"We are encouraged by this outcome and hopeful it will lead to a long-term solution with a nonprofit provider. For three years, we have advocated for the residents of Delaware County, supporting negotiations and exploring every available option to keep the healthcare system from closing. While we cannot sustain an entire health system, we remain committed to ensuring continued access to care," said The Foundation of Delaware County President Frances Sheehan.

"The future of Crozer Health has dominated my first month in office," Attorney General Sunday said. "And it deserves that full attention, as this system is an asset to the communities it serves and an economic driver for Delaware County."

What's next:

Details of the long-term plan will be announced once it is solidified.