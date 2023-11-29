Culinary training program for adults with disabilities graduates students in heartwarming ceremony

A heartwarming graduation ceremony was held at the Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday for the fifth class of The Kitchen School.

19 students proudly received their certificates of completion in front of a room full of family, friends and supporters.

Some chose to share a few remarks thanking the chef instructors and their fellow classmates for a memorable 12 weeks. All of them are adults with disabilities ranging in age from 18 to 50-years-old.

"It felt awesome. It felt real awesome. Super awesome. I feel great," said Nazim Bailey. "Thank you all for supporting me and inspiring me and everything."

The first eight weeks of the free program is spent in the food bank’s industrial kitchen followed by an additional four weeks of onsite job coaching at local businesses.

"We just graduated 19 students all with disabilities. All now ready to go out into the world and get a job," said Cathy Kanefsky, President and CEO of Food Bank of Delaware. "There’s a place in this world for everybody, but it’s all of our roles to make sure that they get in that role."

Right after the ceremony, the students served lunch to everyone in attendance. Giving them a taste of the hands-on training received over these last several weeks. The menu included pepper steak, egg rolls, fried rice, teriyaki chicken and broccoli, farm salad, cookies and banana pudding.

"He would make simple things like microwavable things, but it made him more confident in the kitchen," said Bailey’s mother. "He actually has an interview at Chick-fil-A and then Iron Hill Brewery on Friday."

Hank Rosenberg of Harrington Raceway and Casino said it’s humbling to be involved in the culinary program and hiring of students who make great employees.

"We need to give people with special needs a chance," said Rosenberg. "I tell people you need to take the chance and more often than not, it will be successful."

The Kitchen School’s next class begins in February. Applications are being accepted and anyone interested can find them here.