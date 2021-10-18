DA: 2 found dead; murder captured on home video surveillance in Pottstown

article

Authorities say home video surveillance captured the murder of a woman found dead in a southeastern Pennsylvania home along with her husband.

Police were dispatched to the Pottstown home after a neighbor called 911 to report the shooting, the Montgomery County prosecutor's office said Monday. Officers found the bodies of Carla Forde, 46, and Edward Thornton, 42, prosecutors said.

Authorities said a joint investigation by county detectives and city police found that a history of domestic violence existed.

"Detectives recovered home video surveillance, which showed the couple was arguing in the kitchen when Thornton began brutally beating the victim, who becomes unconscious," prosecutors said. "He retrieves a gun from upstairs, returns and shoots her. He then shoots himself."

The county coroner's office is to conduct autopsies on the bodies, authorities said.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim," District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement.

