Police: Armed intruders invade home blocks from Temple University; steal vehicle and gun

A home invasion ended with a carjacking and robbery near Temple University in the early morning hours Monday.

Police say two intruders, one armed with an Uzi submachine gun, broke into the home on the 1900 block of 18th Street around 6:18 a.m.

A vehicle, Glock 19, several iPhones, Apple watches, an iPad and MacBook Pro were all stolen. Police say the male suspects fled in the stolen vehicle, a 2022 black Mitsubishi Cross PA Tags # LSF-0973.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The home invasion comes after a group of sleeping Temple University students were awoken by armed intruders and rounded up before the house was robbed earlier this month.