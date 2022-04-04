Police: 13-year-old shot multiple times while sitting inside parked car in West Philadelphia

article

A young teen is fighting for his life after police said he was shot several times while sitting inside a parked car Monday night in West Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Hoopes Street around 8:30 for reports of a shooting.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters that a 13-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car when someone walked up and fired over a dozen shots into the car.

The boy was hit in the head, chest and arms, according to Walker. He was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by responding officer were he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Walker said investigators believe the teen was targeted by the unknown shooter.

The shooting happened just hours after a 15-year-old was shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia. Walker called the violence "horrifying."

