DA: Fentanyl, heroin found in 'significant number' of THC products seized from Pennsylvania smoke shops

Investigators say small amounts of fentanyl and heroin were found during further testing of THC products seized from three Pennsylvania smoke shops following two non-fatal overdoses.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Friday called an emergency press conference to warn the public about Strictly Delta brand of ‘Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes’ sold at Tobacco Hut stores that may be tainted with illicit drugs.

"Urb Extrax" and "Pinewood Coned," which were also sold at the stores, tested positive for fentanyl, according to the District Attorney's Office. Authorities launched an investigation into the Tobacco Hut after two people who consumed tainted THC gummies overdosed on fentanyl and recovered.

"Individuals should not consume any flavors of these Strictly Delta brand of CBD gummies, if anyone has any of these gummies, do not eat them," DA Steele said at Friday's press conference.

The products were seized for testing during a search warrant executed last Thursday night. Meanwhile, the owner of the Tobacco Hut said in a statement the store "unknowingly the recipient of inventory that contained illegal ingredients contrary to representations from the product supplier."

When reached for comment, two of the manufacturers denied fentanyl being a part of their assembly processes and passed the blame onto the Montgomery County smoke shops. No charges have been filed or discussed as the investigation continues.

Prosecutors on Monday said investigators used an ‘IONSCAN 600’ instrument to test over 100 seized products. The IONSCAN, according to the authorities, detects the presence of many types of illegal narcotics at very small amounts, calibrated to detect to the .01 nanogram threshold.

The scans indicated that one or more controlled substances, including fentanyl and heroin, showed up in a "significant number" of Delta 8 THC gummies and edible products. Some of the products were also tested in a lab and did not alert any illegal drugs over the lab's threshold level of detection, which investigators say means the levels identified using the IONSCAN 600 instrument were not detectable.

"We are continuing to investigate how a fentanyl overdose was caused by a THC product, although we don’t have the package of original edibles that were consumed," Steele said in a statement. "At this point, I don’t have any definitive answers, but what I do know is the public needs to be wary of these THC products that are produced in an unregulated industry and in varying settings."