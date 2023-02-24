DA: THC gummies sold at Montgomery County tobacco stores test positive for heroin, fentanyl

Authorities in Montgomery County are warning of THC gummies tainted with heroin and fentanyl after two non-fatal overdoses were traced back to three county tobacco stores.

District Attorney Kevin Steele and police chiefs from Montgomery Township, Hatfield Township and Whitpain Township abruptly called a Friday morning press conference to warn the public.

Investigators say heroin and fentanyl were found in some of the Strictly Delta brand of ‘Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes’ sold at three Tobacco Hut stores in Montgomery County.

"Urb Extrax" and "Pinewood Coned," which were also sold at the stores, tested positive for fentanyl, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"Individuals should not consume any flavors of these Strictly Delta brand of CBD gummies, if anyone has any of these gummies, do not eat them," DA Steele said.

Undercover detectives went to the Tobacco Hut store after two people who consumed products sold at the store overdosed and recovered, according to authorities.

Several flavors of Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes were purchased by detectives and later tested for illegal drugs. Authorities say ‘Juicy Pineapple’ tested positive for fentanyl and ‘Blue Lemonade’ was found to contain heroin, fentanyl and methyl fentanyl.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ District Attorney Kevin Steele said the gummies tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

Police executed a search warrant Thursday night at all three Tobacco Hut stores and seized packages of tainted gummies, some of which later tested positive for fentanyl. Steele said Friday morning investigators are still working to determine if other products sold at the store contain illegal drugs.

"We also don’t know if this is a widespread issue, but we are working with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels to ascertain that," Steele said.

Authorities urge anyone in Montgomery County who has Strictly Delta brand ‘Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes’ to not eat them and contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.