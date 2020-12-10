Man, 52, shot and killed outside Langhorne recycling center, authorities say

article

Authorities in Bucks County say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Langhorne.

Police responded to the 900 block of Wheeler Court shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene and found the 52-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Multiple witnesses on scene were rendering aid to the victim when police arrived.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim had just arrived for work at a Kuusakoski Recycling when he was shot.

According to investigators, the victim is believed to have been specifically targeted and they do not believe there is a risk to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

