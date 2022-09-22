DA Krasner calls on Pa. House committee to hold open hearings; allow him to testify

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is calling on the Pennsylvania House Committee investigating whether to impeach him to hold open hearings in Philadelphia and allow him to attend and testify on his own behalf.

The committee is investigating what they allege is a failure to aggressively prosecute lawbreakers.

They plan to hold two days of hearings at the Naval Yard at the end of September.

Krasner says he was not invited to attend and speak.

Krasner, who is on his second term, was first elected to the role in 2017 with a focus on supporting victims, exonerating innocent people wrongly convicted of crimes and reducing the population of local jails.

Critics have blamed Krasner and other progressive prosecutors for an increase in gun crimes, while supporters say the rise in crime could be attributed to reduced social services and economic instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.