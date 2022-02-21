DA: Man charged for shooting mother's domestic partner in Germantown

article

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has announced charges in the shooting of a 56-year-old woman in Germantown.

The woman, who has not been named by police, was shot multiple times in the West Oak Lane section of the city on Monday.

The shooting happened inside a home on the 100 block of Mayland Street at approximately 3:18 p.m.

Police say the woman was shot multiple times throughout her body before she was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Krasner announced charges against 45-year-old Sadheim Edens, who investigators say shot the woman in his mother's home.

According to the DA's office, Edens' mother and the victim are domestic partners.

He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats.

