DA: Man charged for shooting mother's domestic partner in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has announced charges in the shooting of a 56-year-old woman in Germantown.
The woman, who has not been named by police, was shot multiple times in the West Oak Lane section of the city on Monday.
The shooting happened inside a home on the 100 block of Mayland Street at approximately 3:18 p.m.
Police say the woman was shot multiple times throughout her body before she was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.
On Tuesday, Krasner announced charges against 45-year-old Sadheim Edens, who investigators say shot the woman in his mother's home.
According to the DA's office, Edens' mother and the victim are domestic partners.
He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats.
___
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Suspected leader of Philadelphia carjacking ring arrested, charged in 2 murders
- Heartbroken Philadelphia mother seeks justice for son killed in broad daylight shooting
- Police: Woman pulled knife during fight at Chester County high school that injured
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement