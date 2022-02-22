Philadelphia carjackings: Officials to discuss deadly incidents, possible connection

Local, state, and federal authorities will gather in Philadelphia Tuesday to discuss two recent deadly shootings they say may be connected to a local carjacking operation.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier-Williams will be among those joining Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at an 11 a.m. press conference, among others.

The first incident happened back on Feb. 6 and left 60-year-old George Briscella dead. Officials say Briscella, a grandfather and military veteran, was getting back into his 2020 Toyota RAV4 after visiting his mother on the 2100 block of Afton Street around 8 p.m.

As he approached his car in the driveway, police say he was approached by three suspects. Soon after, investigators say three shots were fired from an AR-15 style rifle and one hit Briscella on the right side of the abdomen. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died.

The second incident occurred almost a week later, on Saturday Feb. 12 around 7:25 p.m.

Police responded to a call for a report of a shooting on the 8100 block of Grovers Avenue. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Sunday, Philadelphia police announced that a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with Briscella’s death. The suspect’s identity was not immediately made available.

You can watch Tuesday’s press conference live on FOX29.com.

