DA: Man charged with killing 2 women, unborn child in Chester County

article

A man has been arrested for the murder of two women and an unborn child in Coatesville, according to officials.

Mamadou Kallie, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.

Police responded to an alleged domestic dispute on the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street around 9:21 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the scene was cleared after talking with Kallie and the victim.

Thirty minutes later, shots were reportedly fired about a mile and a half away on the 300 block of Glencrest Road.

Two women were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to officials. A 22-month-old child was also found in the backseat.

One woman, who was five months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The child is said to be uninjured.

Less than an hour later, a man reportedly told police that Kallie stole his car at gunpoint at Route 162 and Telegraph Road in East Bradford Township. Kallie was stopped by police after a pursuit ended in Caln Township a short time later.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say the suspect got out of his car with a gun to himself. He was taken into custody after a reported peaceful surrender at 11:41 p.m.

Advertisement

His recovered firearm contained two live rounds, one in the chamber and another in the magazine, according to the DA's office.