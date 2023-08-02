DA: Man convicted in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 3 children, adult

article

A hit-and-run driver who injured four people, including three children, last fall in Philadelphia was found guilty of more than a dozen charges.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office reports Andre Shuford, 54, was convicted in the Sept. 2 crash at the intersections of 56th and Vine streets.

Two children, ages 5 and 3, were injured in the crash and a 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital with two broken legs.

Shuford, according to investigators, kept driving after the crash and abandoned his vehicle several blocks away where it was found by police.

Divinity McFarland, one of the children injured in the crash, sustained a severe brain injury that required extensive therapy.

Her aunt told FOX 29 Divinity is getting stronger every day, but still faces a long road to recovery.

Shuford is being held without bail and his sentencing is scheduled for October.