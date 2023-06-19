Child who suffered traumatic injuries in Philadelphia hit-and-run last fall gifted custom bike

A local non-profit and the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Association teamed up to gift a custom bicycle to a young girl who suffered traumatic brain injuries after surviving a hit-and-run.

Divinity McFarland, 6, was among three children and an adult struck by a driver in a stolen truck while crossing the intersection of 56th and Vine streets last September.

McFarland was admitted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition, and spent the next five months hospitalized until she was able to return home in February.

Nearly 10 months after the life-changing incident, local non-profit Help Hope Live and the Philadelphia Flyers gifted Divinity a custom tricycle worth $6,000.

"This bike will grow with her, it will stay with her for a lifetime, and she will get to be a kid just like all of us," Kelly Green from Help Hope Live said. "She's going to have a great summer on this bike."

Divinity's traumatic injuries suffered in the hit-and-run made it impossible for her to ride a regular bike.

"It means a lot because since it's getting warmer all the kids are outside playing, and she wants to play along with them and ride with them," Divinity's aunt, Elsie Johnson, said.

Help Hope Live is a FOX 29 partner. The organization is also accepting donations to help pay for Divinity's medical bills.