DA: Montgomery County man possessed more than 7,300 images of child pornography

Authorities in Montgomery County have announced child pornography charges against an Audubon man they say was in possession of more than 7,300 images of child pornography.

Edward Elvin Jr., 63, has been charged with more than 100 felony counts of possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

The investigation began when Montgomery County detectives say they received 25 cybertips from Google that had been routed through a Delaware County task force. The tip revolved around an account that allegedly contained more than 500 images of child sexual assault imagery.

The tip also included the IP address linked to the Comcast account for Elvin's home in Audubon.

Authorities served a search warrant on Oct. 28 and seized a tablet belonging to Elvin. Investigators say that tablet contained 7,366 image files of children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual acts and in sexual poses. More than 100 of those images were under the age of 13, including babies and toddler, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Elvin was arraigned and bail was set at $25,000 unsecured with additional conditions including no internet use and no contact with minors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.

