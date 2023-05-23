DA: Several 'Big Naddy Gang' members charged for shooting spree in Strawberry Mansion

Four members of a violent Philadelphia street group have been charged for their roles in several shootings, some fatal, that erupted in the city's Strawberry Mansion section nearly two years ago.

The District Attorney's Office says the "extremely dangerous" suspects are associated with the "Big Naddy Gang" or "BNG," and are accused in five shootings that claimed the lives of two victims.

Dontae Sutton, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting and injuring two victims on July 14, 2021, on the 2400 block of North 33rd Street. He is also charged with one count of homicide for a shooting on September 18, 2021, on the 2900 block of York Street. Sutton was also charged with two counts of attempted murder earlier this year for a non-fatal double shooting.

Jamir Brunson-Gans, 20, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting and injuring a victim on September 5, 2021, on the 3100 block of North Judson Street. He is also charged with one count of homicide and related charges for a shooting on September 6, 2021, on the 2200 block of West Huntingdon Street.

Elijah Soto, 18, is charged with two counts of homicide for the fatal shootings that occurred on September 6 and September 18, 2021.

Khalil Henry, 19, is charged with one count of homicide for his role in the September 18, 2021 fatal shooting on the 2900 block of York Street. He was also charged earlier this year with two counts of attempted murder along with Sutton.

Investigators believe the street gang was formed after one of their friends, 15-year-old Nahmeer Johnson, was killed in April 2021. Officials say the shootings that followed were used by the suspects to "boost their credibility among their contemporaries."

"If you are a gang that is committing gun violence in Philadelphia, don't be surprised if you're next," Joe Lanuti from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.